17,000 Lunenburg County residents affected by power outage
Nova Scotia Power says crews have been dispatched to investigate the cause of a power outage in Lunenburg County

Estimated time of restoration is 11 a.m., according to Nova Scotia Power website

CBC News ·
Nova Scotia Power's outage map says the interruption was caused by "damage to transmission equipment." (Nova Scotia Power)

Tens of thousands of residents are without power in the Bridgewater, Mahone Bay and New Germany areas.

Nova Scotia Power spokesperson David Rodenhiser said crews have been dispatched to determine the cause of the outage, which is affecting Bridgewater's transmission system.

Around 17,000 customers are affected by the outage.

According to the Nova Scotia Power website, the outage is a result of "damage to transmission equipment."

