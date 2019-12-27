17,000 Lunenburg County residents affected by power outage

Tens of thousands of residents are without power in the Bridgewater, Mahone Bay and New Germany areas.

Nova Scotia Power spokesperson David Rodenhiser said crews have been dispatched to determine the cause of the outage, which is affecting Bridgewater's transmission system.

Around 17,000 customers are affected by the outage.

Crews have been dispatched to investigate the cause of the power interruption affecting Bridgewater, New Germany, Mahone Bay, Italy Cross and surrounding area. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please visit <a href="https://t.co/cKMppFqg0n">https://t.co/cKMppFqg0n</a> for updates and information. <a href="https://t.co/t279PMFFnu">pic.twitter.com/t279PMFFnu</a> —@nspowerinc

According to the Nova Scotia Power website, the outage is a result of "damage to transmission equipment."

MORE TOP STORIES