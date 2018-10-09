Power restored after outages forced parts of Dalhousie University to close

More than 1,500 Nova Scotia Power customers in Halifax had electricity restored around noon but not before Dalhousie University cancelled afternoon classes on its main campus.

Dalhousie said it will update students at 2:30 p.m. about whether evening classes will go ahead.

Power went out in the area around 9 a.m. The outage affected customers from the Armdale Roundabout to Dal's Studley campus.

Maeghan Murphy, speaking for Nova Scotia Power, said the cause of the outage was equipment failure at the Armdale substation.

Keria Lum, who is working toward her master of business administration at Dalhousie, was in the Rowe building when the lights went out. Her class was part way through writing a midterm and she could smell burning plastic.

"I guess the power generator went on and then we heard kind of a popping sound — which was I guess what would be a fuse blowing — and smoke started to start and we all had to evacuate," she said.

"I think all of us are very stressed ... frustrated. A lot of people studied over the long weekend for Thanksgiving and didn't get to spend as much time with family and friends, and now we're either going to have to do a rewrite or we're going to have a heavier weight on the final."

More 1,500 customers are without power from the Armdale Roundabout to Dalhousie University. (Nova Scotia Power)

At about 10:15 a.m., Dalhousie said in a tweet that its Carleton campus had also lost power. All buildings on that campus, except for the Sir Charles Tupper building, were closed.

The Sexton campus remained open.