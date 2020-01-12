Crash into utility pole causes power disruption in Halifax

A 25-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after thousands of households on the Halifax peninsula lost power for about six hours when his SUV smashed into a utility pole.

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. on the 6100 block of Young Street. Halifax Regional Police say they arrested the man at the scene. He was not injured in the collision.

The base of the power pole snapped. Police say Nova Scotia Power crews had to replace the pole and electrical lines.

Initially about 5,800 of the utility's customers were cut off. By 9:30 a.m., all but a handful had been restored.

A section of Young Street is down to one eastbound lane of traffic.

MORE TOP STORIES