New
Power outage hits hundreds of customers on Eastern Shore
Nova Scotia Power's website says electricity went out in the West Porters Lake area around 2:30 p.m.
Nova Scotia Power says hundreds of customers on the Eastern Shore are without electricity this afternoon.
The utility's website says power went out in the West Porters Lake area around 2:30 p.m.
At one point more than 2,000 customers didn't have power, a number that dropped to below 1,000 by 3:45 p.m.
The cause is still being investigated and it's hoped power will be restored by 5 p.m.