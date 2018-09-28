Power outage hits hundreds of customers on Eastern Shore

Nova Scotia Power says hundreds of customers on the Eastern Shore are without electricity this afternoon.

The utility's website says power went out in the West Porters Lake area around 2:30 p.m.

At one point more than 2,000 customers didn't have power, a number that dropped to below 1,000 by 3:45 p.m.

The cause is still being investigated and it's hoped power will be restored by 5 p.m.