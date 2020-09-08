1,000 customers lose power in downtown Halifax

About 1,000 Nova Scotia Power customers have lost power in downtown Halifax.

According to the power utility's outage map, the cause is under investigation and the estimated time of restoration is 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency district chief Brad Connors said the outage caused an issue with a generator in a building on Brunswick Street.

He said the generator kicked in when the power went out and caused a lot of smoke in the area, but the situation is now under control and fire personnel have cleared the area.

