Crash, high winds knock out power to thousands across province

A crash has knocked out power for thousands of homes and businesses in the Halifax area while thousands more across the province wait to be restored after high winds knocked out power overnight.

As of 6:15 a.m., more than 12,000 customers were without power across Nova Scotia. More than 7,500 of those outages were caused by a vehicle that snagged overhead power lines and pulled them off the poles in the Clayton Park and Bayers Lake area.

Affected communities include Clayton Park West, Bayers Lake, Beechville, Timberlea, Goodwood, Whites Lake, Prospect and all communities in between. (NSP)

The current estimated restoration time in those communities is between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. according to NSP's website.

High winds overnight knocked out power to thousands more across the province. Estimated restoration times range from 7:30 a.m. to as late as 4 p.m., according to the utility's website.