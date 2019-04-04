Spring Garden Road reopens after 'dancing power line' hits ground

Traffic on Spring Garden Road in Halifax is back to normal after a power line ripped free from its pole because of high winds, struck the pavement below and shut down part of the street on Thursday.

No one was injured when the line came down around 11:30 a.m.

"Protective devices along the line would have de-energized the line to ensure there wasn't a safety hazard. That happens within a fraction of a second," said David Rodenhiser, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power.

People on Spring Garden Road avoided the area where a power line snapped earlier Thursday. (Robert Short/CBC)

The power line was being battered by so much wind that Halifax Regional Police described it in a tweet as a "dangerously dancing power line."

Police closed Spring Garden Road between South Park Street and Dresden Row while power crews went about repairing the damage.

It took Nova Scotia Power less than an hour to repair the broken power line. (Robert Short/CBC)

The street was closed to vehicular traffic for less than an hour, said police.

Since Wednesday night, there have been numerous power outages throughout Nova Scotia as high winds continue to whip across the province.

