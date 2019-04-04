Skip to Main Content
Spring Garden Road reopens after 'dancing power line' hits ground
New

Spring Garden Road reopens after 'dancing power line' hits ground

Traffic on Spring Garden Road in Halifax is back to normal after a power line ripped free from its pole because of high winds, struck the pavement below and shut down part of the street on Thursday.

Power crews managed to repair the broken line in less than an hour

CBC News ·
A Nova Scotia Power employee goes about reattaching a broken power line on Spring Garden Road in downtown Halifax on April 4, 2019. (Robert Short/CBC)

Traffic on Spring Garden Road in Halifax is back to normal after a power line ripped free from its pole because of high winds, struck the pavement below and shut down part of the street on Thursday.

No one was injured when the line came down around 11:30 a.m.

"Protective devices along the line would have de-energized the line to ensure there wasn't a safety hazard. That happens within a fraction of a second," said David Rodenhiser, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power.

People on Spring Garden Road avoided the area where a power line snapped earlier Thursday. (Robert Short/CBC)

The power line was being battered by so much wind that Halifax Regional Police described it in a tweet as a "dangerously dancing power line."

Police closed Spring Garden Road between South Park Street and Dresden Row while power crews went about repairing the damage.

It took Nova Scotia Power less than an hour to repair the broken power line. (Robert Short/CBC)

The street was closed to vehicular traffic for less than an hour, said police.

Since Wednesday night, there have been numerous power outages throughout Nova Scotia as high winds continue to whip across the province.

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.