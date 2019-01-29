Pots and pans good to go in Halifax blue bins this summer

Halifax-area residents will be able to put metal pots and pans in their blue recycling bins starting July 2.

Halifax regional council made the decision Tuesday night, as it awarded a solid waste management facility contract to Royal Environmental.

Royal Environmental said it could process metal pots and pans without the municipality incurring any additional costs.

The pots and pans could be marketed and sold to metal recyclers similar to the way aluminum cans and steel are marketed now.

Over the weekend, the policy director of the Halifax-based Ecology Action Centre said adding metal pots and pans to blue bins was a great idea, but said people should use their pots and pans for as long as possible.

Royal Environmental said it could also process polystyrene — a plastic material used for takeout boxes, coffee cups and packaging — for an extra $22,370 in the first year of the contract.

But a staff report recommended against adding polystyrene to the recycling stream given the cost and the weak market for the products.

During Tuesday's council meeting, municipal staff committed to revisit the markets every six months to see if recycling polystyrene could be viable in the future.