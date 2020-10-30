Potlotek First Nation sues Nova Scotia over moderate livelihood fishery

The Potlotek First Nation is launching a legal action against the Nova Scotia government over the right to sell seafood harvested through a moderate livelihood fishery.

The move comes after Sipekne'katik First Nation filed a similar suit earlier this month.

"Our right to a moderate livelihood was affirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada, yet Nova Scotia's regulations prevent us from fully exercising our rights," Potlotek Chief Wilbert Marshall said in a news release Tuesday.

In 1999, the Supreme Court of Canada handed down its decision in the case of Mi'kmaw fisher Donald Marshall Jr., of Membertou First Nation. The landmark case affirmed the Mi'kmaw treaty right to hunt, fish and gather in pursuit of a moderate livelihood.

Fishery launched in the fall

Potlotek launched its first self-regulated lobster fishery last October. It ran through to December.

The trouble came in selling the catch.

Under provincial regulations, it's prohibited to buy fish caught without a commercial fishing licence issued by the federal Fisheries Department. It's also prohibited to buy fish caught outside federal or provincial regulations relating to size, season and quota.

"The province sent letters to all the buyers telling them not to buy our product, any fish caught by our moderate livelihood fishermen," said Wilbert Marshall.

Requests to work with the Nova Scotia government on the regulations have gone unanswered, according to the news release issued by the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs.

"I think what it comes down to is politics. The province is scared to make the call," said Marshall.

Federal responsibility

Premier Stephen McNeil said earlier this month the Nova Scotia government has a "different point of view" on its responsibilities in the matter.

"We've said all along that [a] buyer's licence is related to a fishery that is described in the Fisheries Act laid out by the national government," McNeil told reporters in response to the court action filed by the Sipekne'katik First Nation.

Potlotek's livelihood fishery plan includes a second lobster fishing season to run concurrent with the commercial lobster fishery in the spring.

"Regardless, we're going to be out there selling our product," said Marshall. "It would be nice if they worked with us, though."

