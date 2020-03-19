Health authority says there was possible COVID-19 exposure at 2 Halifax locations

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says there was a potential risk of public exposure to COVID-19 at two Halifax locations between Thursday, March 5 and Saturday, March 7.

People who visited the Halifax Grammar School gymnasium and the Homburg Athletic Centre gymnasium during that time may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are being advised to monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms.

Provincial high school basketball tournament events were taking place at the facilities on the given days.

The health authority said everyone who is at a high risk of exposure has already been identified and is now in self-isolation.

There may be others who had low-risk exposure, and may at some point show COVID-19 symptoms. The health authority anticipates anyone exposed to the virus at these events will develop symptoms by Saturday, March 21.

In a news release, Dr. Claudia Sarbu, central zone regional medical officer of health, said the risk is low for anyone who has not already been identified and attended these locations during those dates.

As of Thursday, March 19, 14 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Nova Scotia. Five of those cases are confirmed and nine are presumptive.

COVID-19 symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and pneumonia.

If you think you have COVID-19 symptoms:

Take the COVID-19 self-assessment questionnaire to determine if you need to call 811.

If needed, call 811 for assessment. Advice will be given on next steps.

Do not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811.

MORE TOP STORIES