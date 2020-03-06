Digby-area mailman accused of stealing mail, faces charges

A Bear River, N.S., mailman has been charged with stealing mail in the Digby area.

Darryl Snow, 42, has been charged with theft from mail under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

In a news release Friday, the Nova Scotia RCMP said police began working with postal inspectors on Nov. 18, 2019, to investigate thefts of mail.

The postal inspectors conducted the investigation and forwarded their information to the Digby RCMP.

"A search of the accused's residence revealed that he was in possession of a large quantity of mail in his home and vehicle," the release said.

Snow was arrested on Jan. 9. He was transported to the Digby RCMP detachment and later released on conditions.

He's scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on March 16.

