Post-tropical storm Philippe to bring high winds, but won't linger

Post-tropical storm Philippe will bring high winds and heavy rain to parts of the Maritimes this weekend, but isn't expected to linger long in the region.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said most areas will get about six to eight hours of high winds, unlike post-tropical storm Lee last month where bad conditions lasted for between 12 and 18 hours.

"That's a piece of good news," said Simpkin. "It's not going to last as long, and when the winds do start subsiding, they're going to subside pretty quickly, which means if there's any power outages, the winds will start dropping off so crews can get out there."

Wind gust speeds from Philippe are expected to rise Sunday morning. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

Wind gusts from Philippe will begin late Saturday in western Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, before the storm begins to hit eastern parts of the Maritimes on Sunday, according to Simpkin.

Wind gusts along some parts of the Nova Scotia coast could be between 70 kilometres per hour and 100 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada said winds from Philippe aren't expected to be as high as Lee, but there could be the occasional power outage.

Many areas of western and central Nova Scotia will get 30 millimetres of rain or more, with some spots getting as much as 50 millimetres, according to the weather service.

The storm will continue to move to the east on Sunday. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

The Halifax Regional Municipality warned Friday the storm could cause flooding in some spots, and urged people not the travel through floodwaters.

Nova Scotia Power said it will have crews ready to do repairs.

The storm is expected to leave western areas of Nova Scotia by Sunday evening. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

MORE TOP STORIES