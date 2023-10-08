Remnants of post-tropical storm Philippe brings high winds and heavy rain to Maritimes

The remnants of post-tropical Storm Philippe have combined with another low pressure system and the merger of the two systems is now bringing high winds and heavy rain to the Maritimes.

According to CBC Meteorologist Tina Simpkin, the rain is heaviest in the west and will continue to push in from west to east. The wind and rain will continue for the morning and into the afternoon in Prince Edward Island, eastern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

There are power outages in parts of the Maritimes Sunday morning.

Around 1,677 customers were without power in parts of New Brunswick as of 8:30 a.m., according to the utilities outage map. Over half of the outages are in the Rothesay area, according to N.B. Power.

Nova Scotia Power is reporting around 220 customers are affected by outages on Sunday.

The outage map for Maritime Electric in P.E.I. reported more than a thousand customers lost power in the Summerside and Miscouche early Sunday but that has been reduced to around five customers affected in the province.

Travel disruptions

The Confederation Bridge added restrictions to crossings on Sunday morning. Vehicles towing trailers, motorcycles and high-sided vehicles including trucks, tractor-trailers, recreational vehicles and buses cannot cross the bridge to P.E.I.

Northumberland Ferries has also cancelled all service between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., for Sunday.

Marine Atlantic has made several changes to its route serving North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L.

Two crossings at 11:45 a.m. Sunday are also cancelled.

Four crossings have been cancelled since 11:15 p.m. Saturday and Marine Atlantic is anticipating potential schedule impacts throughout Sunday. Passengers impacted by the changes will be notified of their rescheduled departures time.

Bay Ferries cancelled the Sunday morning crossings on the Fundy Rose from Saint John at 8 a.m. and Digby at 11 a.m. The afternoon schedule is unchanged.

Crossings from Yarmouth, N.S., to Bar Harbor, Maine on the CAT ferry have been cancelled Sunday in anticipation of high winds and rough seas. Saturday crossings were also cancelled, passengers affected will be contacted by a Bay Ferries representative.

The last sailings of the year for the CAT are scheduled for Monday.

