Post-tropical storm Philippe to bring high winds overnight into Sunday

Post-tropical storm Philippe will bring high winds and heavy rain to parts of the Maritimes this Thanksgiving weekend.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said the strongest winds will be from the east to southeast late Saturday into early Sunday.

"Just be mindful if you're putting the turkey in the oven early on Sunday and power's on," Scotland said. "There's a bit of a risk there with widespread gusty conditions."

He said power outages are possible with peak gusts across the Maritimes from 60 km/h to over 100 km/h possible for more exposed or coastal areas.

Power outages are possible Thanksgiving weekend as a result of strong winds from post-tropical storm Phillippe. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

"The strong winds are the real concern," Scotland said.

Environment Canada has issued a tropical cyclone statement for parts of Nova Scotia. There is also a special weather statement for all three Maritime provinces.

Environment Canada has issued a tropical cyclone statement for parts of Nova Scotia. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

Scotland said the heaviest rain is expected in western New Brunswick and Maine where 50 to over 80 millimetres is expected. He said thunderstorms will bring heavy downpours that could result in over 50 millimetres in parts of Nova Scotia.

The heaviest rain from post-tropical storm Philippe is expected in western New Brunswick and Maine. Thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy downpours to parts of Nova Scotia. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

There is also a risk for local inland flooding where heavy downpours occur, according to Scotland

However, he said the coastal effect of Philippe will not be as strong as post-tropical storm Lee. Elevated water levels, high waves and some coastal flooding are still possible.

Travel disruptions

There are already travel disruptions.

Crossings from Yarmouth, N.S., to Bar Harbor, Maine on the CAT ferry have been cancelled for Saturday and Sunday in anticipation of high winds and rough seas.

Marine Atlantic has made several changes to its route serving North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L.

The 11:45 a.m. crossing from North Sydney to Port aux Basques has been rescheduled to 2 p.m. The 11:45 a.m. run from Port aux Basques to North Sydney will depart at 2:30 p.m.

Four crossings have been cancelled between 11:15 p.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Passengers impacted by the changes will be notified of their rescheduled departures time.

Bay Ferries has cancelled the Sunday morning crossings on the Fundy Rose from Saint John at 8 a.m. and Digby at 11 a.m. The afternoon schedule is unchanged.

There will be an early departure for the Saturday crossing from Digby. The check-in time has been moved ahead to 4 p.m. and the vessel will load as soon as possible and depart.

