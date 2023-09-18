Cleanup from Lee continues as tens of thousands remain without power in Nova Scotia

Cleanup work continues after post-tropical storm Lee blew through the region, with tens of thousands of residents still without power in Nova Scotia.

About 20,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were still in the dark as of mid-morning on Monday. Some estimated restoration times were as late as 11 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center in the U.S. said the storm made landfall in Long Island, N.S., around 4 p.m. Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h.

Top wind gusts of 117 km/h were recorded at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, while southwestern Nova Scotia saw gusts of between 90 and 110 km/h and between 30 and 60 millimetres of rainfall.

This vehicle on Kent Street in Halifax's south end was damaged during post-tropical storm Lee. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

There were no reports of major infrastructure damage or of missing people, injuries or deaths. Lee did claim the life of at least one person south of the border — a 51-year-old motorist in Maine died after a large tree limb fell on his vehicle Saturday.

All roads in the Halifax area were open, and the Halifax Public Gardens and Point Pleasant Park reopened Monday. Camp Hill Cemetery will remain closed until further notice.

"There are still areas in several municipal parks that require clean up from downed trees and debris from the storm," the city said on its website. "Residents are reminded to adhere to signage and to stay clear of barricaded areas."

More than half of Nova Scotia Power customers — 277,000 — were affected by power outages throughout the storm, which began blowing through the region Friday evening.

Halifax, Truro, New Glasgow and the western part of the province, which includes the South Shore, the Annapolis Valley, Digby, Yarmouth and Shelburne County, were hardest hit by the storm, the utility said in a release.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said the heaviest rain fell northwest of Lee's track, where amounts of 50 to 100 millimetres or more were recorded.

