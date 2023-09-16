Post-tropical storm Lee making its exit from Maritimes

Get the latest news on the storm battering Atlantic Canada from CBC News Network.

The latest:

Gusts of up to 117 km/h reported in Nova Scotia at the height of the storm.

More than 102,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power as of 7 a.m. AT.

More than 12,000 N.B Power clients without power as of 7 a.m. AT .

. About 200 Maritime Electric (P.E.I.) customers are without power as of 7 a.m. AT.

Post-tropical storm Lee is on its way out of the Maritimes this morning, leaving behind widespread power outages, flooding and downed trees.

The storm was located about 23 kilometres northwest of Summerside, P.E.I., as of 6 a.m. AT, moving in a northeasterly direction at 30 km/h into the Gulf of St. Lawrence, according to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Winds were still expected to gust up to 70 km/h on mainland Nova Scotia this morning, and up to 90 km/h in Cape Breton and eastern areas of mainland Nova Scotia. Winds are expected to diminish this afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center in the U.S. said the storm made landfall in Long Island, N.S., around 4 p.m. Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/hr.

More than 101,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were still in the dark early Sunday morning, and the utility said more than 800 workers were in the field working to restore power.

In New Brunswick, more than 12,000 were still without power early Sunday morning, and about 1,100 with P.E.I.'s Maritime Electric were waiting for their power to be restored.

Top wind gusts of 117 km/h were recorded at the Halifax airport, while southwestern Nova Scotia saw gusts of between 90 and 110 km/h and between 30-60 millimetres of rainfall in that same area.

WATCH | Snapshots of Lee throughout New Brunswick: Snapshots of Lee throughout New Brunswick Duration 0:59 Fallen trees, power outages and more, see the effects of post-tropical storm Lee in New Brunswick.

Nova Scotia RCMP were asking people to stay off the roads on Saturday, as water, downed trees and utility lines were creating hazards along the province's Atlantic coastline.

In the Halifax Regional Municipality, Mayor Mike Savage said a number of roads were blocked due to sea water and debris, washed-out culverts, downed trees and power lines.

Many homeless people living in encampments throughout the city were moved to shelters established at St. Matthew's Church, Captain William Spry Community Centre and Beacon House in Lower Sackville, Savage said during a news conference on Saturday afternoon.

WATCH | Post-tropical storm Lee makes landfall in southwest Nova Scotia: Post tropical-storm Lee making landfall in southwest Nova Scotia Duration 1:53 The storm is expected to hit Yarmouth County area early Saturday afternoon

Bell, a major cellular service provider, confirmed in an email there were some "wireless congestion" on Saturday in areas where there are widespread power outages. Eastlink, Rogers and Telus reported similar issues.

A motorist was injured when a pine tree fell on his vehicle while he was driving into Blockhouse, N.S.

Cancellations

Northumberland Ferries said all sailings between Wood Islands, P.E.I, and Caribou, N.S., until 12 p.m. AT have been cancelled. It said to monitor its website for updates.

Bay Ferries has cancelled its Saturday and Sunday crossings between Bar Harbour, Maine, and Yarmouth.

A collapsed roof at a gas station near Fredericton on Saturday. (CBC)

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its Sunday afternoon crossings between North Sydney, N.S. and Port Aux Basque, N.L.

Many flights in and out of the region have been cancelled. Anyone with plans to travel should check the status of their flight with their airline.

