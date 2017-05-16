Halifax ferry service back up and running after possible gas leak

The Halifax ferry terminal was temporarily shut down and evacuated Monday afternoon after a crew working on the Queen's Marque building hit a gas line, according to Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

First responders were called to the scene at the Halifax waterfront some time after 3 p.m.

Heritage Gas arrived around the same time and was able to locate and turn off a valve at Lower Water and George streets, according to Halifax Fire.

Nearby waterfront businesses like Tim Hortons and Stayner's Wharf were temporarily evacuated as a precaution, Halifax Fire said.

The ferry service was suspended for about 30 minutes, but is now operating again.

HRP have just reopened the Halifax Ferry Terminal. Ferries are being restarted and will shortly be on route from Dartmouth to resume service. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hfxtransit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hfxtransit</a> <a href="https://t.co/7c5evmNPsf">https://t.co/7c5evmNPsf</a> —@hfxtransit

