Possible COVID-19 exposures in Nova Scotia
Click on the communities below for updated information on possible COVID-19 exposure notices around Nova Scotia.
Anyone who was at any of these sites during these times should self-monitor for possible symptoms of COVID-19 before calling 811 for assessment, unless otherwise specified.
For more information, visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811.
Halifax area
- MEC at 1550 Granville St. on Nov. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 26.
- John W. Lindsay YMCA Gym at 5640 Sackville St. on Nov. 9 and 10 between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Anyone at the gym section during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 24.
- The Local Restaurant and Bar at 2037 Gottingen St. on Nov. 9 from 4 p.m. to close. Anyone who was at the bar during the affected timeframe should call 811 to set up a test, even if they don't have symptoms.
- Pet Valu at 5686 Spring Garden Rd. on Nov. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 23.
- Economy Shoe Shop Bar & Restaurant on Argyle Street on Nov. 8 between 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. In a social media post, the Economy Shoe Shop specified the exposure happened at its Sunday night comedy show. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 22.
- Atlantic Superstore at 1075 Barrington St. on Nov. 7 between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 21.
- Aerobics First at 6166 Quinpool Rd. on Nov. 7 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 21.
- Gahan House at 5239 Sackville St. on Nov. 4 from 7:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 19.
- Canada Games Centre at 26 Thomas Raddall Dr. on Nov. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 17.
- The Bitter End Martini Bar and Restaurant at 1572 Argyle St. on Nov. 2 from 9 p.m. to closing. Anyone at this spot during this time should immediately contact 811 for COVID-19 testing regardless of whether they are symptomatic.
- Sobeys Clayton Park at 287 Lacewood Dr. on Nov. 2 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 17.
- BMO Soccer Centre at 210 Thomas Raddall Dr. on Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 16.
Dartmouth area
- East Preston Recreation Centre, the gym/basketball court at 24 Brooks Dr. on Nov. 9 from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 26.
- Halifax Transit Route 59 from Portland Terminal to Alderney Terminal on Nov. 4 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 19.
- Braemar Superstore at 9 Braemar Dr. on Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 18.
Bedford area
- Tim Hortons at 36 Verdi Dr., Bedford Commons on Nov. 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 26.
- Sobeys at Mill Cove, 961 Bedford Highway on Nov. 6 between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 22.
- NSLC at Mill Cove, 955 Bedford Highway on Nov. 6 between 8 p.m to 9 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 22.
- Fit4Less Bedford at 1658 Bedford Highway on Nov. 3 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 19.