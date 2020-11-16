Possible COVID-19 exposures in Nova Scotia

Click on the communities below for updated information on possible COVID-19 exposure notices around Nova Scotia.

Anyone who was at any of these sites during these times should self-monitor for possible symptoms of COVID-19 before calling 811 for assessment, unless otherwise specified.

For more information, visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811.

Halifax area

Dartmouth area

Bedford area

at 1550 Granville St. on Nov. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 26. John W. Lindsay YMCA Gym at 5640 Sackville St. on Nov. 9 and 10 between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Anyone at the gym section during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 24.

at 5640 Sackville St. on Nov. 9 and 10 between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Anyone at the gym section during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 24. The Local Restaurant and Bar at 2037 Gottingen St. on Nov. 9 from 4 p.m. to close. Anyone who was at the bar during the affected timeframe should call 811 to set up a test, even if they don't have symptoms.

at 287 Lacewood Dr. on Nov. 2 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 17. BMO Soccer Centre at 210 Thomas Raddall Dr. on Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 16.

East Preston Recreation Centre , the gym/basketball court at 24 Brooks Dr. on Nov. 9 from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 26.

, the gym/basketball court at 24 Brooks Dr. on Nov. 9 from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 26. Halifax Transit Route 59 from Portland Terminal to Alderney Terminal on Nov. 4 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 19.

from Portland Terminal to Alderney Terminal on Nov. 4 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 19. Braemar Superstore at 9 Braemar Dr. on Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 18.

Bedford area