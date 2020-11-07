Possible COVID-19 exposures at Halifax store and on WestJet flight
The possible exposures both happened just before Halloween
Public Health is alerting Nova Scotians about two new possible exposures to the COVID-19 virus.
The first was at the Dollarama in Scotia Square Mall in downtown Halifax on Oct. 27-30 between noon and 3 p.m.
Anyone at this location during these times is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
Those exposed to the virus at this location on these dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 13.
The second notice was about a flight late last month.
WestJet Flight 254 on Oct. 30 departed from Toronto at 9:45 p.m., and arrived in Halifax at 1 a.m. AT on Oct. 31.
Public Health is advising passengers in rows 39 to 45 in seats A, B, and C to monitor for symptoms. It's anticipated anyone exposed to COVID-19 on that flight could develop symptoms up to Friday.
Nova Scotia has not yet released their daily update on COVID-19 cases.
Other recent exposure notices
The health authority has warned of a few other potential exposures over the last week:
- The Bitter End Martini Bar and Restaurant on Argyle Street on Nov. 2 between 9-11 p.m.
- Sobeys Clayton Park at 287 Lacewood Dr., on Nov. 3 between noon-1 p.m.
- Air Canada Flight 622 on Oct. 30 that departed Toronto at 6:40 p.m. and landed in Halifax at 9:41 p.m. AT. Passengers in rows 16 to 23 in seats D, E, and F should call 811 for advice.
- Chrismaria Family Restaurant on Commercial St. in New Minas between 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 24.
The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:
- New Brunswick is reporting one new case Friday. It now has 24 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported zero new cases Friday. It has five active cases.
- P.E.I. reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, both related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble. It now has two active cases.
Symptoms
Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:
- Sore throat.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.