Possible COVID-19 exposures at Halifax store and on WestJet flight

Public Health is alerting Nova Scotians about two new possible exposures to the COVID-19 virus.

The first was at the Dollarama in Scotia Square Mall in downtown Halifax on Oct. 27-30 between noon and 3 p.m.

Anyone at this location during these times is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Those exposed to the virus at this location on these dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 13.

The second notice was about a flight late last month.

WestJet Flight 254 on Oct. 30 departed from Toronto at 9:45 p.m., and arrived in Halifax at 1 a.m. AT on Oct. 31.

Public Health is advising passengers in rows 39 to 45 in seats A, B, and C to monitor for symptoms. It's anticipated anyone exposed to COVID-19 on that flight could develop symptoms up to Friday.

Nova Scotia has not yet released their daily update on COVID-19 cases.

Other recent exposure notices

The health authority has warned of a few other potential exposures over the last week:

The Bitter End Martini Bar and Restaurant on Argyle Street on Nov. 2 between 9-11 p.m.

Sobeys Clayton Park at 287 Lacewood Dr., on Nov. 3 between noon-1 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 622 on Oct. 30 that departed Toronto at 6:40 p.m. and landed in Halifax at 9:41 p.m. AT. Passengers in rows 16 to 23 in seats D, E, and F should call 811 for advice.

Chrismaria Family Restaurant on Commercial St. in New Minas between 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 24.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick is reporting one new case Friday. It now has 24 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported zero new cases Friday. It has five active cases.

P.E.I. reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, both related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble. It now has two active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

