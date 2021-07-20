2nd positive COVID-19 case confirmed on board HMCS Halifax

A second positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on board HMCS Halifax, a day after the frigate arrived in the city following a six-month deployment, the military said Tuesday.

The first case was confirmed Monday, forcing the ship's 252 crew members to remain on board and postponing long-awaited reunions between sailors and their loved ones.

The military said in a news release the two crew members who tested positive will quarantine by themselves for 14 days in military housing at Canadian Forces Base Halifax.

No other positive cases were found following the latest round of tests, meaning the remaining crew members were permitted to disembark the ship Tuesday and head home, though they will have to isolate for a minimum of seven days and provide two negative test results.

That isolation can be completed with family at home, and those family members will not be required to self-isolate. The isolation must take place in Nova Scotia.

Crew members are fully vaccinated

"The physical health and mental well-being of our members is key to every decision we make," said Rear Admiral Brian Santarpia, commander of Marine Forces Atlantic, in a statement.

"We know that HMCS Halifax's arrival was not what anyone had wanted but our initial approach and this subsequent direction has allowed us the flexibility to reconnect our sailors with their loves ones as quickly and safely as possible."

The military said the crew members are fully vaccinated and are considered a "medium risk."

HMCS Halifax was in Europe for NATO's Operation Reassurance. Santarpia said Monday the vessel made a stop in Reykjavik, Iceland, before sailing home and crew were permitted to go ashore.

