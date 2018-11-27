Portrait of Nova Scotia's only NDP premier unveiled at Province House

Almost five years to the day Darrell Dexter walked away from provincial politics, the former premier was back at Province House in Halifax to receive a rare honour — having his portrait hung in the legislative chamber.

In a speech just before the photograph was unveiled, Dexter said the honour wasn't his alone.

"I am humbly aware that this portrait installation represents the work of many thousands of Nova Scotians over many decades," he said to a House packed with what he called his political family, as well as his actual family and supporters.

"I knew and worked with many of them, but there were many more that I did not know and who made contributions over the history of the party and the province and I am indebted to all of them."

A new political landscape

Speaker Kevin Murphy's earlier tribute to the Dexter government drew warm applause from the mostly partisan crowd.

A portrait of Darrell Dexter was unveiled Tuesday at Province House. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

"In 2009 led by Darrell Dexter, the NDP were chosen by Nova Scotians to form government with the election of 31 members," he said. "This team effort with Darrell as the province's first NDP premier changed our political landscape and introduced new ideas and new legislation."

The Acadian Federation of Nova Scotia offered the only sour note to the tribute, calling the decision to honour the Dexter government "an insult to Acadian communities" in a letter to current NDP leader, Gary Burrill, and the party president.

"Under his leadership, premier Dexter and members of the NDP party consistently treated the Acadian community in a discriminatory manner," wrote Norbert LeBlanc, president of the Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse.

"The constitutional rights of the Acadian community of Nova Scotia came under repeated attacks, resulting among other damages in the elimination of the Acadian protected ridings and the adoption of amendments that significantly weakened the French-language Services Act."

Speaking to reporters following the ceremony, Dexter said he respected Acadians and tried his best to serve all communities during his time in politics.

Nova Scotia's only NDP premier, Darrell Dexter, addresses political supporters, friends and family at the unveiling of his portrait in the legislative chamber. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

"I have nothing but goodwill in my heart toward all of the communities, cultures in our province," he said.

"The Acadian community is an important part of our province and I respect them deeply and really tried to work in the best interests of all Nova Scotians whenever I had an opportunity."

'Proud to be part of it'

The current premier, Stephen McNeil, took exception to the criticism levelled at his predecessor, saying the portrait unveiling was a "historic event."

"I can disagree with people on policy as I did with this government, but I cannot deny the fact that is historic," he said.

"All parties now know what it's like to be in government and it should be recognized, and I was proud to be part of it."