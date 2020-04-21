23 people confirmed dead in N.S. mass shooting

The death toll in a shooting that began Saturday in Portapique, N.S., has risen to 23, RCMP confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

As police investigators amass evidence from more than a dozen crime scenes related to the shooting, so too are the piles of flowers and mournful notes piling up at memorials across the province.

On Tuesday, police maintained a blockade at the top of Portapique Beach Rd. in the small coastal town where the shooting began.

Only investigators and residents were allowed to pass through, but mourners of the victims stopped just before the blockade to leave their tributes.

Gabrielle Sullivan-Sparks drove in from Great Village, a town 10 kilometres east, bringing a potted hydrangea and a solar-powered lamp to make sure the memorial would "have some light all the time, at night."

More than 12 hours

Sullivan-Sparks said the events of the weekend were unimaginable, especially in the rural stretch of Nova Scotia where she lives. People might get into "the odd scrap," but they usually make up over a shared drink, in the end.

The deadly shooting began late Saturday night and came to an end more than 12 hours later, almost 100 kilometres away in Enfield, N.S., where police shot and killed the gunman, Gabriel Wortman.

Several buildings at crime scenes in Portapique and Wentworth were left burning Sunday, with firefighters unable to tend to them while the shooting continued.

A memorial for shooting victim Lisa McCully at Debert Elementary School, where she was a teacher. April 21, 2020. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

Those buildings, some of them homes, were reduced to heaps of rubble, where police said there may be more victims, not yet uncovered.

Beyond the police roadblock on Portapique Beach Rd. were three of the sites where homes once stood. Parked around the crime scene Tuesday were military and RCMP vehicles and an excavator. People in blue and white forensic suits moved about.

Further along the path of the rampage, near Debert, N.S., two spots along the highway also had growing memorials. One for each Kristen Beaton and Heather O'Brien, both nurses, killed by the gunman.

At Debert Elementary School, home-crafted hearts dot a chain-link fence in memory of Lisa McCully, who taught there.

Sullivan-Sparks said the grief being felt across the province was made all the more difficult by COVID-19. Public health orders to maintain physical distancing made her contribution to the roadside memorial feel even more important, she said.