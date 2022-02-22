Portapique inquiry decides certain RCMP officers, gunman's spouse can be called to testify

The commission leading the public inquiry into the mass shooting that began in Portapique, N.S., has decided that certain RCMP officers and the gunman's spouse, can be called to testify publicly.

The Mass Casualty Commission delivered its decision Wednesday during the inquiry.

Commissioner Michael MacDonald said they will hear from three front-line members by way of sworn testimony in a "witness panel:" constables Stuart Beselt, Aaron Patton, and Adam Merchant.

Five senior officers will also be called in May when more information about command decisions is entered: staff sergeants Brian Rehill, Steve Halliday, Addie MacCallum, and Andy O'Brien. Incident commander Staff Sgt. Jeff West will be called as well.

The commission also said it expects to hear testimony from Lisa Banfield, the gunman's spouse, "at a later date."

It comes after days of arguments from lawyers for the victims' families on the need to call 18 front-line and senior RCMP officers, and the gunman's partner, to address evidence gaps in the record of events on April 18 and 19, 2020.

Family lawyers have said testifying about violent crimes is part of an officer's job, and it's critical that the police involved testify in person to be transparent and maintain public confidence in the inquiry.

But lawyers for the union representing RCMP officers, and the RCMP itself, have said there's a real risk the officers could be re-traumatized by testifying. They said many of the gaps raised by family lawyers were already covered in the documents and interviews conducted by the commission.

On Wednesday morning Banfield's criminal charge of supplying ammunition to the gunman was resolved in court, clearing the way for her to be able to testify about what she knows.

One of her lawyers has said Banfield "will cooperate fully with this inquiry" once the criminal charges are resolved.

Sandra McCulloch of Patterson Law told the inquiry last week "it's plain and obvious that there is no witness more critical" than Banfield, particularly given she was with the gunman in the days and hours leading up to the killings.

Given where Banfield told police she hid, McCulloch said the location was also "critically located to potentially enable [Banfield] to observe a great deal of the activity that took place in Portapique overnight," including the movements of community members and RCMP officers.

