Port of Sydney takes hit after losing more than 50 cruise visits this season

The Port of Sydney Development Corporation's budget has been "decimated" after two of the largest cruise lines serving Atlantic Canadian ports announced this week they are cancelling trips for the rest of the year, says port CEO Marlene Usher.

Canadian ports are closed to cruise ships until the end of June. Holland America and Princess Cruises issued notices this week saying they are extending the pause on trips for the rest of the year, citing global health concerns.

Between those two lines, 52 calls won't be made to Sydney Harbour this year, said Usher.

"That's a huge loss," Usher said. "We have about 53 calls left that haven't been cancelled with the various cruise lines. Royal Caribbean, TUI, Seaborn. There's other little ones that haven't been cancelled, but we're not confident we'll have those calls and remain very concerned that they'll be gone as well."

Usher said the port has laid off 10 staff. Last year, it employed 18 people during the peak summer months.

The corporation has also cancelled its annual Port Days event, which had been scheduled for later this month.

Port of Sydney CEO Marlene Usher says cruise ship revenue makes up about 75 per cent of the port's income and the cancellation of more than 50 calls is decimating the budget. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"Our next one will be next year," she said. "We won't reschedule that, especially given… the bleak, bleak outlook that we have for this year."

The port has redrafted its budget based on two scenarios for the rest of the year, but Usher said the loss of calls from the two larger cruise lines creates plenty of uncertainty about the others.

"It's decimated our budget," she said.

One budget is based on retaining a little of the cruise ship business and the other contains no cruise revenue, which makes up about 75 per cent of the port's income.

Usher said there are still plans to open the downtown marina to recreational boating and to open food kiosks on the boardwalk, but those will depend on further relaxation of public health protocols.

She said talks are underway with some of the food kiosk owners now, but they won't be open until June at the earliest.

