Port of Sydney seeking businesses for new waterfront market

The Port of Sydney in Cape Breton hopes to have a "waterfront urban market" up and running in 2023, part of a $7.5-million redevelopment.

The project includes changing Pittman Hall at the Joan Harriss Cruise Pavilion into a year-round market with retail shops and restaurants. The hall is one of the largest event venues in Sydney, but once the changeover happens it will no longer host large events like weddings.

"We have had plans for this for the last few years before COVID, but when COVID appeared we realized we aren't just going to rely on cruises," said Paul Carrigan, general manager of the Port of Sydney.

The number of cruise ship passengers visiting Sydney had grown significantly in recent years, but cruise ships were banned from operating in Canadian waters for well over a year under federal pandemic measures.

The port has started advertising that it's looking for businesses to fill the hall space. So far, Carrigan said there's been interest in setting up a deli and having an African restaurant. The organization is also looking for a variety of retail shops.

Carrigan emphasized the project is not meant to compete with the farmers' market also located in the downtown core. He said the goal is also not to compete with landlords for rental space downtown.

"We think it will complement by bringing more traffic to the area."

A draft of the plans to turn Pittman Hall into a waterfront urban market. (Submitted by Port of Sydney)

Carrigan doesn't believe there will be any trouble finding tenants. A new Nova Scotia Community College campus is currently being erected on the waterfront, which is starting to draw businesses to the downtown core.

Founders Hall in Charlottetown is the inspiration for the redevelopment of Pittman Hall. The space will continue to provide space for craft vendors and will also include a new patio area.

The cost to convert Pittman Hall is estimated at $850,000. The multi-million dollar redevelopment also includes repairs to the south dock and a brand new set of retail buildings, which will be located on a wharf adjacent to the cruise pavilion.

