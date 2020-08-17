Possible Halifax container terminal monopoly flagged by regulator

Canada's Competition Bureau has flagged a proposed merger between the only two container terminals at the Port of Halifax over concerns it could lead to a monopoly.

On Monday, the regulator announced it obtained court orders as part of its investigation into PSA Canada Venture Ltd.'s proposed purchase of Ceres Halifax Inc.

The orders require PSA and Ceres to provide records and information relevant to the bureau's investigation.

"The bureau is investigating whether the proposed transaction is likely to result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition for marine carriers that make port calls at the Port of Halifax," the bureau said in a statement.

"Specifically, the bureau is investigating whether this potential loss of competition may provide PSA with the ability to impose a material price increase or service level decrease on the services offered to these marine carriers."

The bureau said it would apply to dissolve or alter the merger if it finds it would substantially lessen or prevent competition.

