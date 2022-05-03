Lunenburg residents call on border agency to reinstate seaside town as port of entry
Lunenburg a port of call for cruise ships, but Canada Border Services has suspended operations in town
There are calls for Canada Border Services to resume operations in Lunenburg, N.S., so that international cruise ships can be cleared for entry on site instead of having to visit another port.
The federal agency suspended services in the picturesque seaside town two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning international vessels must stop at another port of entry.
That happened Monday when the town had its first international cruise ship come in from Bar Harbor, Maine — but only after a visit to Yarmouth.
"They had to spend about three to four hours last night doing their clear-ins. That made them late here in Lunenburg, which means they missed most of their day in Lunenburg town, and that's a loss for all of our businesses," said Alan Creaser, a restaurant owner who has been pleading with CBSA to come back.
"It's been two tough years for the businesses in this community, and this is part of tourism — not just for Lunenburg, but for the whole province — and we got to be ready, and we're not ready to welcome these people back because we don't have the services we need here."
Current ports of entry in Nova Scotia include Yarmouth, Halifax, Bedford, Dartmouth, Tantallon, Louisbourg and Sydney.
Andreas Josenhans, a sailor from Lunenburg, said it's time to bring the international port back to the town.
"We absolutely need it," he said.
"The world wants to get out of their lockdown mentality.... The world wants to put this behind us and enjoy some of the great places that we locally have to offer."
Sandy Marshall, who chairs the Lunenburg Waterfront Association, said the community attracts visitors who are interested in its history and culture.
Lunenburg, which is about an hour's drive southwest of Halifax, is perhaps most famous as the home port of the Bluenose II and the birthplace of the original schooner.
"We also have the yachting community that arrives here because we are a draw for them," said Marshall.
Aside from yachts and cruise ships, Lunenburg regularly welcomes tall ships to its harbour.
"We've always been a port where we could clear in, clear customs, and be welcomed into Canada," said Creaser. "It's time now. We're opened. People are coming, the boats are showing up."
CBC News reached out to the federal government for comment, but did not get an immediate response.
With files from Colleen Jones
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?