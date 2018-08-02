You don't have to be 'half mountain goat' anymore to reach this Cape Breton beach

With all the recent heat and humidity, it's no surprise that people are flocking to the beach in the tiny Cape Breton community of Port Morien this week.

What is a surprise to many of them is that they can actually get to it. Until this week, it wasn't easy getting down to the beach.

"It was really rough. You could get there if you were half mountain goat," said Betty Rankin.

She's a member of a committee that raised $100,000 to install a two sets of stairs leading down to the beach.

"There's a total of 62 steps," she said. "That sounds like a lot, but when you go up or down, it doesn't seem like 62 because there are spaces in between where you can rest. Everything here is an asset to the village."

Rankin described the beach as safe, especially for children, as it has no drop-offs or strong currents.

The access to the beach is now drawing people who would not have even noticed it before, said community development committee member Ken MacDonald.

"On a day like this, you'd see anywhere from a dozen to two dozen cars just parked up here on top of the bank, and apparently there's a group of people that got together for a yoga class right here," MacDonald said.

"But the best thing is to see the kids out there. There's only a handful of people that ever use this beach at all and now it's being used by so many people, it's worth all the effort."

The community will celebrate the new beach access later this month with a ribbon-cuttting and a party.