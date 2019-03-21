2 people found dead in Port Hood home identified

The two people who died earlier this month in a house in Port Hood, Cape Breton, have been identified.

Eileen Daisy Buchanan, 74, and her son Peter Ralph Buchanan, 52, were found inside the home on East Street on March 7. Their obituaries have been posted online.

Officials say the deaths do not appear to be suspicious.

RCMP said someone dropped by the home and found the bodies. They then notified the RCMP.

Police said the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a house on East Street in Port Hood on March 7, 2019. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Police have not released any details about the deaths or the circumstances, except to say that their investigation has ended.

The case is now with the Nova Scotia medical examiner's office.

A spokesperson said the investigation into the deaths continues, but they do not appear suspicious, and no risk to public health is suspected.

MORE TOP STORIES