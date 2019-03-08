2 people found dead at Port Hood home

Two people have died under suspicious circumstances in Port Hood, Cape Breton, according to RCMP.

Police say the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a house on East Street, located about 50 kilometres northwest of the Canso Causeway.

RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said someone dropped by the house around noon on Thursday and discovered the bodies. They then notified Inverness County RCMP.

Police have not released the names of the people who died, nor will they say how old they were or whether it was their home in which they were found.

The case is now in the hands of the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.