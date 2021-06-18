Port Hawkesbury trail system gets $3M in government funding

All three levels of government are pitching in to create seven kilometres of pathways in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

The federal government will spend about $1.2 million, the province will contribute $1 million and the town of Port Hawkesbury will spend $800,000 on the project.

The new trails will add pathways connected to the waterfront, MacQuarrie Drive, Reeves Street, the Nova Scotia Blue Route connection at Tamarac Drive and an eastern town connector.

"With these new clean transportation options, more people will be able to get outside and move around in ways that promote better health and a cleaner environment," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.

"These new options will promote a healthy community and will attract visitors pursuing an active lifestyle."

The funding will complete the town's active transportation network and connect residential areas with the Nova Scotia Community College campus, recreational facilities and retail shops, the province said in a news release.

Construction is expected to get underway this summer. The project will take about five years to complete.

Students at the Nova Scotia Community College campus in Port Hawkesbury held a march in 2017 to draw attention to the unsafe conditions for students who walk along a busy, four-lane highway without sidewalks to get to school from downtown.

