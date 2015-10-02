Project could provide wind power to Port Hawkesbury Paper

Port Hawkesbury Paper could soon be fuelling a significant portion of its operation with wind power.

The company and Halifax-based wind developer IFE Canada have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Canada Infrastructure Bank on a potential wind farm project in Pirate Harbour, N.S.

The infrastructure bank is a Crown corporation mandated to invest billions in federal funding.

"In this particular case, green energy is clearly a focus for them," said Allan Eddy, business development manager with Port Hawkesbury Paper.

"And this is their first project in Nova Scotia. So it's significant from that perspective."

Bank would help with evaluation, planning

Under terms of the memorandum, the bank would help with the evaluation and planning phase of the project.

"It's important to understand that this is just still the proposal stage," said Eddy.

The proposal is to build a 122-megawatt wind farm. It would have 28 wind turbines on elevated land near Pirate Harbour, a small Guysborough County community across the Strait of Canso from the mill.

Fifteen kilometres of overland transmission lines and two kilometres of subsea cable would supply electricity directly to the mill.

Wind farm could provide a third of mill's needs

Eddy said Port Hawkesbury Paper expects the wind farm could supply about a third of the mill's power needs.

The project is projected to cost upwards of $150 million. It would be financed privately.

If it moves ahead, construction could begin by late 2022. The first electricity could be produced in 2023.

