Port Hawkesbury Paper sister company pitches Guysborough County wind farm

Port Hawkesbury Paper Wind has submitted a proposal to the province to construct a 29-turbine wind farm.

The proposed location for the Goose Harbour Lake Wind Farm covers an area of Guysborough County between Lincolnville, N.S., and Mulgrave.

The company, a sister firm of Port Hawkesbury Paper, wants clearing work to begin this summer or fall, construction to start next year and for the turbines to be up and running in the summer of 2025.

The 130.5 megawatts produced at the site would feed into the Nova Scotia Power transmission system and supply up to 40 per cent of the mill's electricity needs.

"Wind power is one tool of many that will allow the Port Hawkesbury Paper Facility to support the province in proactively pursuing green energy sources and help move away from a dependency on electricity predominantly generated using coal," the proposal reads.

A map outlines the project area in red, and the turbine sites with yellow dots. (Strum Consulting)

The province has committed to a goal of having 80 per cent of its electricity needs supplied by renewable energy by 2030.

In an environmental assessment registration document filed with the Environment Department on Friday, the company says the area was chosen because it is one of the highest elevations in the county, has strong wind resources, is close to transmission lines and is at least 900 metres from the nearest permanent residence.

There is also a network of roads, once used to harvest timber, that would allow easy access to the turbine sites.

PHP Wind estimates the project will create 150 temporary full-time jobs during construction and up to five permanent jobs. It will also generate property tax revenues of $800,000 per year for the municipality and $500,000 in land-lease payments to the province annually, the company says.

The project would primarily use Crown lands and would operate for a minimum of 25 years.

Concerns raised by public

The company has already held open houses for the public about its plans. Some of the concerns noted by attendees include the visual effects and noise from the turbines, the impacts on drinking water, wetlands, waterways and flora and fauna.

While the document responds to each of these concerns, and includes studies and survey results, the report ultimately concludes the project would not have significant adverse residual effects, and would positively affect the province through a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and increased economic prosperity.

The wind farm proposal is open for public feedback until Feb. 27.

The environment minister must make a decision on whether to approve the project by March 20.

