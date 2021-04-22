Community sends care package to crew quarantined in oil tanker off N.S. coast

People in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., have rallied together to make sure crew members of a quarantined ship just off the Cape Breton coast are comfortable while they wait to restart their journey.

The STI San Telmo, an oil tanker that was bound for Montreal, had to change course last week and drop anchor off eastern Nova Scotia because of concerns of COVID-19 on the vessel.

Ship operators later confirmed that at least eight crew members were infected with the coronavirus. One crew member was transported to shore for medical care while the rest were ordered by the Public Health Agency of Canada to stay put.

"[We] thought, OK, well that's a pretty scary situation for them," said John Ouellette, vice-president of the Port Hawkesbury Chamber of Commerce.

The STI San Telmo was not on course for Nova Scotia but had to anchor after sending one sick crew member ashore. (Adam McNamara)

Ouellet told CBC News he and others in his community were concerned for the crew being stuck, waiting for an uncertain outcome, so they decided they wanted to help.

"We just started to kick around the idea ... let's just gather some things up."

They gathered comfort items and local souvenirs like tuques, T-shirts, bumper stickers bearing the motto "Nova Scotia Strong," tartan scarves and more.

Ouellete said he knew the crew already had all the necessities on board, so he and the rest of the contributors wanted to focus on special items that would leave them feeling fondly about the area.

Community members wrapped the care package in shrink wrap and sent it to the ship with medical staff doing a routine check on the crew. (Submitted by John Ouellette)

Some sweet treats like doughnuts (from Tim Hortons, of course), Turkish delights and Girl Guide cookies also made it into the care package, which was shrink-wrapped and delivered to the ship during a routine medical check.

"We didn't really follow [Canada's Food Guide]," Ouellete quipped.

