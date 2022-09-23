Port Hawkesbury airport expansion fuelled by investment partner

The Allan J. MacEachen Port Hawkesbury Airport is getting a million dollars worth of new infrastructure thanks to a new investor.

EverWind Fuels recently bought the former NuStar Energy fuel storage terminal nearby and has become a co-owner with Celtic Air Services, which runs the airport.

The new partnership will result in a new hangar and de-icing pad, which will expand winter service, said Dave Morgan, president of Celtic Air.

"Business is good, that's for sure, but the hangar has been something that we've needed for a long time and unfortunately, capitalizing a project like that had great challenges as we were a small, new business," he said.

The expansion comes at the right time, Morgan said.

Dave Morgan, president of Celtic Air Services, says new infrastructure will make it easier for EHS and others to use the airport in winter and accommodate aircraft with up to a 21-metre wingspan. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"It's been a rough go through COVID … and now I'm pretty excited to be moving forward in a positive direction with such a great partnership. Tourism is back and roaring, the airfield is busy and we're excited about all of it."

The Port Hawkesbury airport does not handle scheduled flights from major carriers, but caters largely to privately owned aircraft.

The new infrastructure will make it easier for Emergency Health Services, the Canadian Coast Guard and others to use the airport in rough weather, Morgan said.

It will also accommodate aircraft with up to a 21-metre wingspan.

Construction is expected to start later this year.

