Cyberattack targets websites for port authorities in Halifax, Montreal

The Port of Halifax has been hit with a "denial of service" cyberattack that has shut down its public website but did not compromise internal data or interrupt operations. Port authorities in Montreal and Quebec are investigating similar issues with their websites.

Halifax Port Authority spokesperson Lane Farguson says problems with the website were noticed Wednesday morning.

"Our external websites are currently unavailable right now and that is due to this ongoing denial of service attack and our IT department is working right now to resolve this issue," Farguson told CBC News.

"What's important is that our internal systems continue to operate normally and port operations have not been affected by this.

"Traffic continues to move through the Port of Halifax."

Denial of service attacks can flood the target website with traffic, triggering a crash.

The Port of Montreal website also went offline at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the port told Radio-Canada their security team said port operations are unaffected and there is no risk of any data breach.

Renée Larouche, head of communications for the Port of Montreal said the port is not in crisis mode and an IT technician has been tasked with getting the web page back online.

Larouche said there are alternatives for suppliers who want to contact the port, such as a telephone call, which do not require using the website.

The Port of Quebec website is also offline. The Quebec Port Authority said on Wednesday its IT team is still investigating whether that is the result of a cyberattack. Port operations have not been affected.

