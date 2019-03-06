Skip to Main Content
How Nova Scotia's music culture shaped the band Port Cities
New

How Nova Scotia's music culture shaped the band Port Cities

Port Cities was selected to be part of the 2018 Allan Slaight Juno Master Class. The band will perform at the 2019 Juno Gala Dinner and Awards this month.

The band will be performing at the 2019 Juno Gala Dinner and Awards this month

CBC News ·
Dylan Guthro, Breagh Mackinnon and Carleton Stone first met at a Gordie Sampson Songcamp. (Meaghan Wright and Marie Wright for CBC)

Growing up in Cape Breton and in musical families, the members of the band Port Cities always had a soundtrack to their lives.

"It was pretty normal to just see people making music together at every family party, at every kind of house party," said Port Cities' Breagh Mackinnon. "But the older I get, the more I realize that not everywhere in the world has that kind of music scene."

Port Cities were chosen to perform at the 2019 Juno Gala Dinner and Awards 2:31

Mackinnon, Dylan Guthro and Carleton Stone met at a Gordie Sampson Songcamp, which nurtures young songwriters from across the province.

"We started writing together a lot. And playing in each other's bands," Mackinnon said. "And just sharing a lot of the same stages."

Eventually, the trio decided to own the stage together as Port Cities.

"We all love to hang out and make music until the wee hours of the morning," said Dylan Guthro. (Meaghan Wright and Marie Wright for CBC)

Offstage, their love for collaboration continues.

"Because of the song camp, it's really kind of created this community of creative people that we work with all the time," said Stone.

      1 of 0

      Last year, the band was part of the Allan Slaight Juno Master Class, which bills itself as the premier artist development program in Canada. 

      Of the four master class participants, which included Nova Scotia's aquakultre, Port Cities was chosen to perform at the 2019 Juno Gala Dinner and Awards on Mar. 16.

      With files from Meaghan Wright and Marie Wright for CBC

      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
      Report Typo or Error|

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Comments

      To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

      By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

      Discover more from CBC

      More Stories from us