Growing up in Cape Breton and in musical families, the members of the band Port Cities always had a soundtrack to their lives.

"It was pretty normal to just see people making music together at every family party, at every kind of house party," said Port Cities' Breagh Mackinnon. "But the older I get, the more I realize that not everywhere in the world has that kind of music scene."

Port Cities were chosen to perform at the 2019 Juno Gala Dinner and Awards 2:31

Mackinnon, Dylan Guthro and Carleton Stone met at a Gordie Sampson Songcamp, which nurtures young songwriters from across the province.

"We started writing together a lot. And playing in each other's bands," Mackinnon said. "And just sharing a lot of the same stages."

Eventually, the trio decided to own the stage together as Port Cities.

"We all love to hang out and make music until the wee hours of the morning," said Dylan Guthro. (Meaghan Wright and Marie Wright for CBC)

Offstage, their love for collaboration continues.

"Because of the song camp, it's really kind of created this community of creative people that we work with all the time," said Stone.

Previous Next

Last year, the band was part of the Allan Slaight Juno Master Class, which bills itself as the premier artist development program in Canada.

Of the four master class participants, which included Nova Scotia's aquakultre, Port Cities was chosen to perform at the 2019 Juno Gala Dinner and Awards on Mar. 16.