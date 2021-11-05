Man, 30, dies in ATV crash in Guysborough County

A 30-year-old man from Guysborough County has died after an ATV crash in Port Bickerton, N.S., on Thursday evening.

RCMP say police were called to a crash scene on Highway 211 in Port Bickerton at about 6:15 p.m.

The driver of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ATV had been travelling east on the highway when it left the road, went into a ditch and hit a power pole.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Highway 211 was closed for about eight hours, but is now open.

