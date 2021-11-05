Man, 30, dies in ATV crash in Guysborough County
Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in an ATV crash on Thursday in Port Bickerton, N.S.
ATV left the road in Port Bickerton, went into ditch and hit power pole
A 30-year-old man from Guysborough County has died after an ATV crash in Port Bickerton, N.S., on Thursday evening.
RCMP say police were called to a crash scene on Highway 211 in Port Bickerton at about 6:15 p.m.
The driver of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene.
The ATV had been travelling east on the highway when it left the road, went into a ditch and hit a power pole.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Highway 211 was closed for about eight hours, but is now open.
