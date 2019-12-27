The most popular baby names for Nova Scotians in 2019 are...
Step aside, William and Olivia — there are two new most popular names this year
Charlotte and Jack have taken over as Nova Scotia's most popular baby names in 2019.
After three years of William and Olivia topping the list, there were 55 Charlottes and 51 Jacks born to Nova Scotian families this year, according to the province's registry of vital statistics.
The provincial registry has been recording births since 1864. Back then, the most popular names were Mary and John.
There were 7,433 registered births this year in Nova Scotia as of Dec. 27, a decrease of 497 babies from the year before.
Names gaining in popularity this year for boys include a trio of "son" names: Hudson, Jackson and Grayson. Classic names like Levi and Samuel were also new to the list this year.
New additions to the list for girls include classics like Violet, Nora, Claire and Lucy along with more modern picks like Chloe and Isabella.
Here is the full ranking of baby names for 2019:
Girls
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Emma
- Abigail
- Violet
- Isla
- Ava
- Sadie
- Ella
- Isabella
- Sophie
- Lily
- Scarlett
- Sophia
- Ivy
- Claire
- Chloe
- Nora
- Lucy
Boys
- Jack
- Owen
- Noah
- Benjamin
- Liam
- Oliver
- William
- Levi
- Ethan
- Henry
- Wyatt
- Emmett
- Hudson
- Lucas
- Lincoln
- Jackson
- Grayson
- James
- Logan
- Samuel
