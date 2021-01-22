Pop-up COVID-19 testing comes to Wolfville after Acadia University case

Nova Scotia's health authority says pop-up COVID-19 testing is coming to Wolfville this weekend in response to a recent case in the area and a high number of people who want to be tested.

In a release, Nova Scotia Health said drop-in testing will be available at the Acadia Festival Theatre on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People can show up to get a test if they have no symptoms, have not been in contact with a known active case and are not self-isolating due to travel.

A student at Acadia University in Wolfville recently tested positive after completing their 14-day self-isolation. They are self-isolating again, but they did attend class Jan. 18-20 and Nova Scotia Health has begun contact tracing.

In a news conference earlier this week, the province's chief medical officer of health said the student sought testing as soon as they developed symptoms following their self-isolation.

"In this case, he became infectious toward the very end of his quarantine period. The fact he was out and about doesn't mean he didn't comply with what he was required to do," said Dr. Robert Strang.

He said as the number of students returning from outside of Nova Scotia after the holidays dwindles, the province will refocus its efforts on pop-up testing in university communities.

