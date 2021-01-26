Pop-up COVID-19 testing clinics in Sydney, Antigonish, Halifax this week

Pop-up clinics testing for COVID-19 will be in Sydney, Antigonish and Halifax this week.

Anyone 16 or older who has no COVID-19 symptoms, hasn't travelled outside of Nova Scotia, and hasn't been exposed to someone with symptoms or who tested positive, can take the test for free.

People don't need to make an appointment, but must wear a mask and practise social distancing while at the clinic.

The clinics will be held at the following locations at these times:

Wednesday, Jan. 27 — St. Theresa's Hall, 285 St Peters Rd., Sydney from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28 — Cape Breton University, Canada Games Complex, Sydney from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29 — Amelia Saputo Centre, St. Francis Xavier University, Antigonish from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30 — Amelia Saputo Centre, St. Francis Xaviery University, Antigonish from noon to 6 p.m.

Public Health is also encouraging post-secondary students in Halifax to get tested at Dalhousie University.

"Testing is recommended for students even if they have not travelled, have not been at a location listed in an exposure notice, and have no symptoms. Testing helps prevent the spread of COVID-19," Public Health said Monday.

That clinic will be held Tuesday, Jan. 26 and Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Dalhousie University (Goldberg Computer Science Building, University Avenue, Henry Street entrance) from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The testing is open to everyone, not just students.

Anyone who does have symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and go here to complete a COVID-19 self-assessment.

