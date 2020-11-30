Pop-up COVID-19 clinics open in Wolfville and Halifax

Nova Scotia is operating pop-up COVID-19 testing clinics Monday in Wolfville and Halifax.

The Wolfville tests will be done at 117 Front St. between 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Halifax one will operate at the YMCA at 2269 Gottingen St. from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The clinics will test anyone over the age of 16 who has no symptoms of COVID-19, has not travelled recently, and has had no contact with someone known to have COVID-19. It also won't test people who have been at an exposure site, or those who work in the hospitality industry.

The Department of Health and Wellness said people who work in bars or restaurants should not go to pop-up sites, but instead book a test online at 811.novascotia.ca.

Nova Scotia started using pop-up clinics to test for COVID-19 last week.

Lineups could stretch outside, so people are encouraged to wear warm clothing.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

