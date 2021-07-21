2,000 more poll workers needed in N.S. as returning offices open

The hand sanitizer, masks and disinfecting wipes are in place at returning offices across the province, but the question is, who will do the work created by these new COVID-19 protocols?

Elections Nova Scotia said it needs 2,000 more poll workers than usual for this provincial election to meet Public Health requirements.

"With this event, we're looking for more people," said Eric Cottreau, returning officer for the Hammonds Plains-Lucasville electoral district.

"Because of COVID, we're going to have additional staff at the polling stations to clean down the stations after you vote, clean everything that's around."

Returning offices opened Wednesday.

Naomi Shelton, director for policy and communications for Elections Nova Scotia, said anyone interested in working during the election should contact their local returning office to find out about available positions. The information can be found online.

Cottreau said there are many reasons to apply to be a poll worker, including fulfilling your civic duty, getting paid an hourly wage and meeting new people.

He said the days are long, but many people enjoy the work. Some enjoy it so much, they return for every vote.

Ron Lowerison has worked municipal, provincial and federal elections throughout the past 10 years since he retired from his full-time job.

Ron Lowerison has worked during municipal, provincial and federal elections for the past decade. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

"I like doing the job," Lowerison said. "It's interesting, I like meeting people, and I think it's important that people exercise their franchise."

Though you need to be 18 years old to vote, you only need to be 16 to work some positions at the polling office.

Connie Cottreau, a communications officer for Elections Nova Scotia, encourages young people to apply and learn about the electoral system first-hand.

Connie Cottreau, a spokesperson for Elections Nova Scotia, says people as young as 16 are encouraged to apply to be a poll worker. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

"A lot of young folks generally don't know how our system works," she said. "It's a really good way for them to get engaged and kind of help spark their interest in democracy."

Voters can cast ballots Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. AT. All they need is a government-issued photo ID with their current address, two pieces of non-photo ID, or their voter registration card.

Eric Cottreau said one of the great things about the Nova Scotia electoral system is that a person can go into any returning office to vote.

"If you're vacationing in Cape Breton but you reside in Hammonds Plains, you can go to one of the Cape Breton offices and actually get a ballot produced with the candidates from our riding and cast your vote there," he said.

If accessibility is an issue, people can also apply for a write-in ballot on the Elections Nova Scotia website.

Voters can call their returning offices if they need help with the write-in ballot process, and Shelton said workers can make house calls if voters need help completing their ballots.

Though COVID-19 measures have changed things for poll workers and created a higher demand for staff, Cottreau said the positive side is people should feel safe going to vote.

But, he still recommends voting early to avoid the crowds on election day.

Nova Scotia's 41st general election will be held Aug. 17.

