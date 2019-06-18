Lenore Zann wrapping up at Province House to focus on federal run

Thursday marks Lenore Zann's last day as MLA for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River.

Zann announced the news in an email to supporters, saying she would resign today in person at Province House at 4 p.m.

"I've said all along that I will resign the day after the election is called. And I am true to my word," she wrote.

"It's not an easy thing to do as it's very emotional for me to give up the job I love representing the community I love — especially not knowing what lies in store."

First elected in 2009 as part of the NDP's historic majority win, Zann left the caucus to sit as an Independent earlier this year after deciding to seek the federal Liberal nomination in Cumberland-Colchester, which she won in July.

The nomination became open after veteran MP Bill Casey decided not to reoffer.

Premier Stephen McNeil was critical of Zann and three Tory MLAs who did not resign from their seats as soon as they secured federal party nominations.

McNeil has suggested he'll amend the House of Assembly Act to make clear when someone must resign their seat.

Once Zann's resignation becomes official, the premier can call a byelection.

