Premier apologizes after health minister's remarks mention Opposition MLA's daughter

An especially heated moment during question period on Thursday prompted Premier Stephen McNeil to stand in the House and apologize to an Opposition MLA on behalf of the government.

Toward the end of question period, Tory health critic Eddie Orrell told the story of a constituent on a fixed income who was paying for taxi rides to the hospital.

He then asked Health Minister Randy Delorey if closing the Northside General Hospital would "leave our most vulnerable behind" because they can't afford to travel to the regional hospital.

In July, the government announced Northside and the New Waterford Consolidated Hospital will eventually be closed and replaced by community health clinics that will offer all the same services other than emergency departments.

Orrell should 'ask his daughter'

In responding to Orrell, Delorey touted the benefits new health-care sites can play in recruiting and retaining doctors. He then took a shot at Orrell.

"If the member questions whether or not new infrastructure will influence the decision of where new practitioners go, maybe he should ask his daughter whether she would prefer to work in a new or an old facility."

Orrell's daughter is in medical school.

Premier Stephen McNeil said no MLA should be referring to other members' family during debate. (CBC )

The comment caused an uproar.

At the end of question period, Delorey stood and offered an apology to Orrell and retracted the comments. He then went on to say he wanted to replace his comments with "I've heard from a young doctor" who would prefer to work in a new health-care facility instead of an old one.

The premier then stood to say "at no time" should a member's child be mentioned on the floor of the House during debate.

"On behalf of the government, I want to extend my apologies to the member from Northside," McNeil said, referring to Orrell's district of Northside-Westmount.

'That was off base'

McNeil later told reporters debate in the House can get heated and sometimes things go too far and that's what happened with Delorey. But McNeil also said he doesn't think it's appropriate for MLAs to be speaking about each other's family members.

McNeil said he told Delorey to "stand up and apologize."

Delorey couldn't say what went through his mind as he made the comment. He said he spoke to Orrell after the formal proceedings to apologize again.

"I think it is important in the House, as within the public realm, to keep the rhetoric focused on the issues, focused on the individual issues and not to expand that into certainly family references and so on. That was off base and I accept that."

Tory MLA Eddie Orrell said debate shouldn't get personal in Province House. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)

Orrell said debate in the legislature isn't meant to be personal.

"We're asking questions on behalf of our constituents, we expect answers that will satisfy our constituents. I don't think we're getting them from this minister."

While Orrell, his party's health critic, said he's not trying to get under anyone's skin, he's no stranger to pushing the government — and in particular Delorey — during debate. He was thrown out of question period earlier this session for heckling.

Orrell said he accepts McNeil's apology, but doubted Delorey's sincerity.

"The apology I got from the minister was, 'I'm sorry, but…' — I don't think it was a great apology."

The premier said it's the end of the matter as far as he's concerned.

