Tory leadership race helps party post major fundraising gains

Having a leadership race in 2018 was good business for the Progressive Conservatives.

Elections Nova Scotia released 2018 fundraising totals for the province's five political parties on Monday and the Tories, on the strength of the process that resulted in Pictou East MLA Tim Houston becoming party leader, finished well ahead of the pack.

The Progressive Conservatives raised a total of $666,347.07 for the year.

They were followed by the governing Liberals ($451,961.90), NDP ($387,371.50), Atlantica Party ($13,988.89) and Nova Scotia Green Party ($2,585).

The Tories and Atlantica Party were the only two parties to see a fundraising increase from 2017, an election year. Typically, party fundraising takes a dip the year after an election. And while the Atlantica Party's increase was by just a few thousand dollars, the Tories saw a boost of almost $250,000.

At the opposite end of the fortunes spectrum, 2018 was the lowest fundraising total in a non-election year for the Liberals since 2012, the year before the party formed a majority government.

