MLA Alana Paon gets the keys back to her constituency office

Independent MLA Alana Paon has regained access to her Cape Breton constituency office, although she isn't certain for how long.

The Cape Breton-Richmond MLA was evicted from her St. Peters office last month and her landlord changed the locks after going several months without receiving rent.

In the summer, the Nova Scotia Legislature's management commission voted to stop covering the bills when Paon refused to pave a portion of the office's parking area.

But Paon, who was kicked out of the Tory caucus over the matter, maintained that because the lease is not in her name and she was previously told by government officials the parking area was fine as it is, it wasn't within the commission's ability to hold back the rent.

A lawyer's letter sent on her behalf last week to Speaker Kevin Murphy restated as much. A day later, on Friday, in a letter to Paon's lawyer, counsel for the legislature wrote on behalf of Murphy to say rent up to and including this month would be paid as of that day.

Paon was able to get back into the office and access her files on Saturday.

What happens next?

What remains unclear is whether the Speaker's office will approve rent payments after this month and whether the parking issue will be dropped.

"There has been no communication with regard to how the matter is going to be dealt with moving forward with the landlord and the leasehold improvements that they're asking me to do with regard to the parking lot," Paon said in an interview.

Paon said she's also waiting to find out if bills for things such as utilities will be covered, as they are for MLA constituency offices.

Murphy could not be reached for comment.

MORE TOP STORES