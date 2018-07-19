Police seek man allegedly groping women in public pool

Halifax Regional Police have released a photograph of a man they say was groping women in a public pool.

Police were called to the Bedford outdoor pool on Shore Drive early on July 5. There were reports of a man inappropriately touching women in the children's pool.

The photo is of a white man who appears to be in his late 20s to early 30s. He's about five-foot-10 and 200 pounds with blue eyes, shaggy brown hair and a close-cropped beard.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.