Police seek man allegedly groping women in public pool
Halifax Regional Police have released a photograph of a man they say was groping women in a public pool.

Policed were called to an outdoor pool in Bedford on July 5

Halifax Regional Police have released a photo of a man they say was groping women in a public pool in Bedford earlier this month. (Halifax Regional Police)

Police were called to the Bedford outdoor pool on Shore Drive early on July 5. There were reports of a man inappropriately touching women in the children's pool.

The photo is of a white man who appears to be in his late 20s to early 30s. He's about five-foot-10 and 200 pounds with blue eyes, shaggy brown hair and a close-cropped beard.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

