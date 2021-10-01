Man arrested in Sydney Mines following reports of threats, police seize knives

A 60-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Sydney Mines, N.S., after reports of a threat being made involving weapons.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to a residence on Main Street around noon to reports of a domestic incident.

Police said they found a man alone in the residence and contained the scene while a crisis negotiator responded.

At about 1 p.m., police arrested the man. A news release said officers seized weapons, including knives and an airsoft replica firearm.

Students and staff at Sydney Mines Middle School, located across the street from where the alleged threat was made, were placed in a "precautionary hold and secure," according to police.

By late Tuesday afternoon, a police vehicle remained on scene at a multi-unit complex on Main Street.

Police said charges are pending.

