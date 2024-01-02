Police watchdog investigating after man shot by RCMP on New Year's Eve

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says it's investigating after a man was shot and Tasered by police on New Year's Eve in Pictou Landing, N.S.

The man suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries, the agency said in a news release on Tuesday.

It said Pictou County RCMP were called to a home following a report that a man was "allegedly involved in a domestic assault" and threatening to harm himself and others with a weapon.

Preliminary information suggests that a "conducted energy weapon" and a firearm were both discharged after the man approached the officers, said Erin Nauss, SiRT's interim director.

The two officers are both believed to have discharged a weapon, she said.

The man was taken to hospital, and Pictou County District RCMP then referred the matter to SiRT, which investigates serious incidents involving police.

SiRT said it will share its findings once the investigation is complete.

The RCMP declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

